Elmer D. Reed Jr., age 88, of the Pittsburgh area, formerly of Clarion passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. After retirement, Elmer and Betty resided in Clarion for a number of years, a place that in his words was “Heaven on earth”. His favorite past times were spending time with his grandchildren, working at his son’s farm, picking on the waitresses at the County Seat, trips to Sligo for that amazing pie at the corner restaurant, stealing (hunting) for driving range golf balls at Mayfield golf course, and feeding the deer behind Mayfield Apartments. He also loved taking people fishing on Tionesta Reservoir as he finally fulfilled that lifelong dream of owning a boat. Cheers to a great father, grandfather, veteran, husband, and being the king of puns. I suspect he will be in charge of the outdoor grill on an old fashion charcoal Weber in heaven, so get your orders in soon.