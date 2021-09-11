CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign investors exempt from tax on bitcoin profits: El Salvador

By Moises Avila, Ivan Pisarenko
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador will exempt foreign investors from taxes on profits on bitcoin speculation in the country, a government adviser said Friday, after it became the first to recognize the cryptocurrency as legal tender. "If a person has assets in bitcoin and makes high profits, there will be no tax. This...

