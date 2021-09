Commissioners Jonathan Young and Gold Star Mother, Melinda Kane, served as masters of ceremony for Camden County’s event to pay tribute to the sacrifices and service of thousands of Americans to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The Commissioners had a special recognition of the four county residents who died in the World Trade Center’s North Tower when it collapsed along with two first responders who were part of recovery efforts at Ground Zero and were affected by their service. There was also a special recognition of the 23 members of the United States Armed Forces from Camden County who died in the subsequent war on terror.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO