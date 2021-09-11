CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Takuroku Releases

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 7 days ago

AKIRA SAKATA – TOSAKA TO WATASHI. “Under the Covid 19 pandemic all the musicians and live music venues’ livelihoods are under threat. Currently, August 5, 2021 is in the middle of the TOKYO 2020 Olympics. Over 5,000 infected people, It jumped 10 times more than before the Olympics. We have entered an unknown territory. I am lucky to live. This solo is a continuation of the recording prepared to take a video in memory of the late John Russel. It was recorded at Bar Isshee in Tokyo. Many musicians, including Toshinori Kondo, died this year, but I couldn’t even go to the funeral. I’m sorry. I can’t help but hope that cafe OTO will hold up and this pandemic will end soon. ”

avantmusicnews.com

Comments / 0

nextmosh.com

Siamese release new single “Numb”

Copenhagen’s Siamese are back with another infectious single from their long-awaited new album ‘Home.’. “Numb” encompasses all of the elements that Siamese are renowned for; a soaring melodic chorus alongside thundering breakdowns, with a sprinkling of synths and electro-beats for good measure. Truly masters in their craft, they continue to create hit after hit, and are quickly becoming one of Denmark’s hottest new exports in the music scene.
MUSIC
theyoungfolks.com

New Music: Parker Releases “Dynamite”

DJ and dance music producer Parker releases his brand-new track, “Dynamite,” the third single from his upcoming LP, Gateway. Parker explains, “‘Dynamite’ was one of the first records I made for my upcoming album. It captures everything I was feeling and even what people were feeling during such a hard time last year. I hope this record helps you as much as it helped me.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Baptizm Unveil Debut EP, ‘Beyond The Castle Walls’

Beyond The Castle Walls is the debut release from Baptizm, the creative project of artists (and lovers!) Matilda Dods and Alex Wall. Recorded at their home studio in Sydney, Beyond The Castle Walls is a sultry, Krautrock-tinged ode to long-haul drives between Sydney and Byron Bay. “I was doing these long night drives, and I wanted this music to suit the nighttime,” explains Alex.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Various Artists – Tymbal (2021; Fuzzy Panda Recording Company)

One of the beneficial side effects of the pandemic was that I developed a habit of going for a walk once or twice a day for exercise or just to get out of the house and away from the computer. Starting in June, I began to notice that the cicadas were rather loud this year. Noisy cicadas are not uncommon in this part of the Midwestern U.S. each summer, but the 2021 swarm (officially and ominously referred to as Brood X) was unusually thunderous.
MUSIC
smilepolitely.com

Wingclipper releases new album See-Thru Robot

Champaign based producer Adam Porter — aka Wingclipper — has released his newest album titled See-Thru Robot. A short album of lofi instrumental hip-hop beats, Wingclipper utilizes samples and drum machines to create a vintage yet futuristic collection of tracks. Check out Gavin's feature on Wingclipper here to learn more...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
theobelisk.net

Kryptograf Release New Single “The Well”

Based in Bergen, Norway, classic-style heavy prog rockers Kryptograf released their self-titled debut last June through Apollon Records and now follow with the single “The Well.” Of you’d have asked me, I would’ve said I reviewed the album. I definitely meant to. But I can’t find it and, frankly, I’ve gotten pretty decent at navigating this site, so if I can’t find it it’s probably not there. Bummer.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Jeremiah Cymerman – Citadels & Sanctuaries (2021; 5049 Records)

New York based clarinetist Jeremiah Cymerman returns with his fifth solo album (his first in eight years). Recorded late last year, each piece is dedicated to a composer who influenced Cymerman’s development, such as Alvin Lucier, Horațiu Rădulescu, Morton Feldman, Nate Wooley, Iancu Dumitrescu, and Evan Parker. The focus is on Cymerman playing his instrument with backing drones, echo, electroacoustics, and processed sounds.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Machinefabriek Update

Machinefabriek – Re:Moving (Music for choreographies by Yin Yue) Out now, this album with two scores for (sadly unperformed) choreographies by NY dance maker Yin Yue. Both 20-minute pieces are more rhythmic and dramatic than you might be used to from me… as Vital Weekly put it: “There are valid arguments to say that Machinefabriek releases too many things, but this is surely one move I had not anticipated, so for those only interested in a few of Zuydervelt’s releases, this one is surely one different.” But you can stream the whole thing on Bandcamp or any other streaming platform, so take a listen for yourself…
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
avantmusicnews.com

New and Recent Mikroton Releases

MKM: Norbert Möslang, Jason Kahn, Günter Müller / Bangalore / Mikroton 92 / LP. Bangalore marks MKM’s fifth release for Mikroton. Recorded in concert on February 2, 2019 in Bangalore during a tour of India, this LP documents the group’s plunge in the ebb and flow of India’s intense energy. In visiting India the group found a social space which mirrored their own approach to music. Or in the words of David Tudor: Resonance is the condition whereby a tiny input autonomously cascades into a much larger output. It occurs when a small vibration interacts with the internal structure of a material and greatly increases in intensity, threatening to destroy the object if pushed beyond a certain limit. Chaos is the point at which order breaks down, when elements in an organized system start acting randomly and autonomously, creating a situation where it is impossible to predict exactly what will happen next or in what order. Both involve limits and thresholds that have been crossed, organization that breaks down, actions that go out of control, systems that collapse—creating something new and unexpected in the process.
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Myles Kennedy releases new video for “A Thousand Words”

Myles Kennedy has shared the new music video for “A Thousand Words” from his sophomore solo album, ‘The Ides of March.’ The project follows Kennedy’s 2018 solo debut, ‘Year of the Tiger.’ Kennedy’s animated video for “A Thousand Words” was directed by Stefano Bertelli, the man behind the videos for “In Stride” from The Ides Of March and Alter Bridge’s “Native Son.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Jeff Surak – AllSilver [Zeromoon zero202]

A long time in the making, AllSilver is a collection of provocative sounds from DC area experimentalist Jeff Surak. Surak appreciates and purveys what many of us simply ignore in our sonic environment; the title of the first track on the album, Love and Production, captures something of Surak’s aesthetic: love of the harsher sounds unloved by most, and production of raw sounds from the rawer materials of Dictaphone recordings, old synthesizers, lo-fi radios, mechanical objects, and a defiantly detuned zither. AllSilver is an album that draws on digital and analogue electronic technologies alike to produce an overall sound that’s consistent with Surak’s particular brand of lofi artfulness. Sometimes this sound encompasses expansive audioscapes, as in Love and Production and the lush, undulating drone of Nicéphore Niépce; it can also take the form of the granulated textures of And the Sun Will Eat Itself, or the mysterious percussive sounds that punctuate Keep Dancing After the Music Stops. The Fence is an abrasive bit of post-industrial scrunge—the sounds of machinery in extremis; Zawawa channels the ghost of a broken short-wave radio tuned between stations. The album’s centerpiece is its closing track: the epic, twenty-minute-long Scattered Lie the Saints, a complex drone piece that mixes Berlin-school sounds with a crackle and hiss reminiscent of a tinny transistor radio—debouching into the nothingness of a long-fading echo.
MUSIC
Siliconera

New Hakuoki Anime OVA Trailer and Release Date Released

Originally announced in July 2021, more information about the upcoming Hakuoki OVA anime has been released, including release dates, cast and staff members, and theme song artists. The series, produced by Studio DEEN, will be comprised of three episodes. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. A new teaser trailer has also been released:. The...
COMICS
avantmusicnews.com

Amon Düül II Perform in the UK this March

Legendary German experimentalists Amon Düül II have announced two rare UK appearances in the UK for March 2002. They will play Manchester’s Blues Kitchen on March 16 and London’s Jazz Cafe on March 17.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Don Broco release new single “Uber”

British rockers Don Broco have uploaded their new single titled “Uber,” which you can check out below. The song comes off the band’s upcoming new album dubbed ‘Amazing Things,’ which they plan to drop on September 17th through Sharptone Records (pre-oder). A presser states, ““Uber” is a huge neon-fuelled anthem...
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Metronomy Surprise Release New EP

Metronomy have surprise released a new EP, Posse EP Volume 1. It features collaborations with artists Pinty, Biig Piig, Sorry, Brian Nasty, Folly Group, and spill tab. Listen to the EP in full below. Frontman Joe Mount speaks about the EP’s collaborations in a press release: “I thought it would...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Olympian Usain Bolt Releases New Album

Olympic track star, Usain Bolt, has more gold medals than most human beings. Now, though, maybe he’ll get a few gold records to add to his trophy case. Today (September 3), the Jamaican sprinter has released his debut album, Country Yutes,. While many might be surprised that the world-class athlete...
CELEBRITIES
Punknews.org

Postage announce new album, release song

Postage have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Postage and will be out November 5 via Dirt Cult Records. The band have also released a new song called "80-85". Postage released a split EP with Mikey Erg in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
MUSIC
uncrazed.com

Drake Releases New Album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Following delays Certified Lover Boy has now been released and features artists, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z After revealing the date of the albums release date on ESPN’s SportsCenter and teasing fans with billboards featuring the artists on his latest album Drake’s latest album is now here. Drake’s song TSU from the...
MUSIC
nintendoeverything.com

Critadel releasing in October, new trailer

After it was previously announced in August, publisher Nicalis and developer Pixelian Studio today announced the release date for Critadel. The 2D action game will be available on October 13. Critadel is a futuristic platformer/shooter/roguelike with GBA-inspired graphics and a pulse-pounding techno soundtrack. Players will run, jump and blast through...
VIDEO GAMES
Punknews.org

The Undertones have new a release in the works

The Undertones are working on a new compilation. It will be called Dig What You Need and it is expected out later this year or early 2022. The band revealed some early details: "It's a compilation/remix of songs we recorded and released since 1999. It´ll be released when we can get our hands on the product, hopefully before Christmas."
MUSIC

