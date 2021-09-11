It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Robert “Bobby” Marion Williams III, of Oil City, on Sept. 4, 2021, at the age of 59 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Tiffini Stratton, Sofia Itani, Marco Tanaka-Williams, Maiyu Kaya-Williams and Eito Hara-Williams; his grandchildren: Alden, Mercedes, Alexis and Steel Stratton; his mother, Agnes Nagy; his brother, Benjamin (Dasa) Williams; his three sisters: Elizabeth Mong, Brenda (Robert) Romanko and Rebecca Allison; his ten stepbrothers and sisters, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends.