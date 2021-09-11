CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisiting 9/11 • 20 Years of Permanent Emergency

By Robert E Martin
Cover picture for the articleAs we mark the 20th anniversary of that fateful day on September 11, 2001 when hijacked airliners slammed into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, a pervasive sense of dread infused with an inherent sparkle of hope seems to be coloring my sensibilities, filled with memories of the days and months that followed the attacks when paranoia surged, new assaults on basic human freedoms were advanced, blind sloganeering summoned an anger toward dissent, and the public was bullied into accepting whatever new scheme politicians were dreaming up for keeping us ‘safe’.

