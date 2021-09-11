Pride and Prejudice sets auditions
Auditions for a rework of Jane Austen's classic Pride and Prejudice will be held Sept. 27 and 28, and Oct. 4 and 5 from 6-9 p.m. in the Madrona Room at the Orcas Center. The play by Helen Jerome will be directed by Dorrie Braun, with assistance from Ellen Graham, includes roles for eight women and seven men and will be performed March 10-13 and 17-20, 2022. Please visit www.orcascenter.org for the roles, rehearsal, and performance calendar and to view the pages from the script being used for the auditions. The entire script can be seen and read at the library. Please note the following OC COVID protocols in place for anyone entering Orcas Center:
