Theater & Dance

Pride and Prejudice sets auditions

By Life
Islands Sounder
 7 days ago

Auditions for a rework of Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice will be held Sept. 27 and 28, and Oct. 4 and 5 from 6-9 p.m. in the Madrona Room at the Orcas Center. The play by Helen Jerome will be directed by Dorrie Braun, with assistance from Ellen Graham, includes roles for eight women and seven men and will be performed March 10-13 and 17-20, 2022. Please visit www.orcascenter.org for the roles, rehearsal, and performance calendar and to view the pages from the script being used for the auditions. The entire script can be seen and read at the library. Please note the following OC COVID protocols in place for anyone entering Orcas Center:

Auditions This Week !!

Andrew Rally seems to have it all: celebrity and acclaim from his starring role in a hit television series; a rich, beautiful girlfriend; a glamorous, devoted agent; the perfect New York apartment; and the chance to play Hamlet in Central Park. There are, however, a couple of glitches in paradise. Andrew’s series has been canceled; his girlfriend is clinging to her virginity with unyielding conviction; and he has no desire to play Hamlet. When Andrew’s agent visits him, she reminisces about her brief romance with John Barrymore many years ago, in Andrew’s apartment. This prompts a seance to summon his ghost. From the moment Barrymore returns, dressed in high Shakespearean garb, Andrew’s life is no longer his own. Barrymore, fortified by champagne and ego, presses Andrew to accept the part and fulfill his actor’s destiny. The action becomes more hilarious with the entrance of Andrew’s deal-making friend from LA, spouting the laid-back hype of the Coast and offering Andrew a fabulous new TV deal worth millions of dollars. The laughs are nonstop as Andrew wrestles with his conscience, Barrymore, his sword, and the fact that he fails as Hamlet in Central Park.
SOMERS, NY
Broadway.com

All-Female Pop Musical Adaptation of Pride & Prejudice to Play West End

Isobel McArthur as Mr. Darcy in "Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of)" London audiences are going to be able to visit Pemberley this fall! Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of), an all-female pop musical adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, will play the West End's Criterion Theatre. Adapted and directed by Isobel McArthur, who will also play Mr. Darcy and Mrs. Bennett, Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) begins performances on October 15 and opens on November 2.
Havre Daily News

MAT sets auditions as 18-month delay on 'Mamma Mia!' ends

Montana Actors' Theater suffered some major setbacks to productions with the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back full-throttle. After holding its summer youth camps and doing a semi-youth production version of the delayed "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," originally planned to be produced near the end of its regular season last year, the acting troupe premieres this weekend its highly anticipated production of "Mamma Mia!" and is holding auditions for another production the beginning of next week.
HAVRE, MT
Jane Austen
Bonner County Daily Bee

Auditions set for 'Willy Wonka The Musical'

“Don’t argue, my dear child, please don’t argue!” cried Mr. Wonka. “It’s such a waste of precious time!”. Follow Willy Wonka’s advice and don’t waste any time in making your way to auditioning for “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” with Growing Dreams Productions, Inc., on Sept. 20 and 21, 2021.
SANDPOINT, ID
West Valley View

Ballet hosting auditions for 'The Nutcracker'

Southwest Ballet Theatre, in partnership with Estrella Mountain Community College, is seeking dancers ages 5 to adult for four performances of its seventh annual “Nutcracker” production. Dancers will share the stage with professional guest artists in the holiday classic. This year’s production will be under the artistic direction of Tasha...
AVONDALE, AZ
burlington-record.com

Flagler talent show auditions set

Auditions for the Flagler Talent Show are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Wheatland Center. All ages are invited to audition. The talent show is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.
FLAGLER, CO
The Albany Herald

'Wiregrass Christmas' auditions set at ABAC

TIFTON — Community members are invited to audition for "A Wiregrass Christmas Carol" on Thursday and Friday at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture. Anyone 15 years of age and older is welcome to audition for the GMA’s take on the classic Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Prospective cast...
TIFTON, GA
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Auditions set for TCP murder mystery fundraiser

Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold auditions for a murder mystery comedy fundraiser, "Murder at the Manor House" by Amy Patterson, directed by Criss Pearson at 7 p.m., Sept. 13-14, at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave., Tahlequah. The cast consists of three men and three women. Bill...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Pride Week ends with celebrations

Taylor Rubalcaba knows what it’s like to feel alone. Embracing his gender was no easy path, and he often felt alone during his gender-affirming process in Grand Junction. But seeing the people walk around the Colorado West Pride Fest 2021 smiling, having fun and embracing the LGBTQ community reminded him how much love and pride there is in the Grand Valley.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Sandy Post

Boring theater prepares comedic royal treatment for fall audience

Nutz-n-Boltz Theater Co. to open 'Once Upon a Mattress' Friday, Sept. 24, with COVID precautions It is said that "faint heart never won fair lady," but in Nutz-n-Boltz Theater Co.'s upcoming production of "Once Upon a Mattress," it is the fair lady that is put to the test. Opening at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, in the Boring-Damascus Grange Hall, 27861 Grange St., the show centers around Princess Winnifred's quest to prove herself as royalty and win the hand of Prince Dauntless the Drab. A cast of 23 local thespians have conspired as a COVID cohort to...
BORING, OR
Cape Gazette

Extra auditions set Sept. 21 for ‘Elf the Musical’ at Possum Hall

Possum Point Players has scheduled an additional evening of auditions for "Elf the Musical" at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown. Director Kenney Workman, music director Diane Trautman and choreographer Bliss Soucek are seeking actors/singers/dancers in their teens and older. Performances are scheduled for Dec. 3-5 and 10-12.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Nashville Scene

The Pride Issue 2021

In celebration of Nashville Pride, we check out the festival and hear from some of Music City’s LGBTQ voices. Pride has come to Nashville at last, and in this issue, we celebrate the visibility of our LGBTQ community. We dive into Middle Tennessee State University’s archives to explore what a groundbreaking local publication looked like. Queer Nashvillians continue to find innovative ways to be seen authentically, including in a photography series that aims to chronicle the expansiveness of bisexuality. Meanwhile, our resident drag expert takes us on a tour of drag brunches in town, and we talk to the recently crowned Mr. and Miss Nashville Pride.
NASHVILLE, TN
