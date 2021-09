The Tulsa volleyball team fell to Arkansas in four sets, 25-17, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21 during Friday night's Tulsa Invitational. Kayley Cassaday once again led the Hurricane, posting a team-high 13 kills to go along with four blocks. Avery Kalsu totaled three serving aces on the night, while Callie Cook, who has the most blocks in school history, tallied a team-best five blocks on the night.