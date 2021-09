It's been a little more than a week since the city's tourism industry gathered for the "NYC Tourism Is Back, Start Spreading Your News" cocktail reception and we are still feeling the inspiration. There is no substitute for being together, and for the creative energy churned up by a collaborative spirit. Once again we thank our fantastic hosts at One World Observatory and the 30-plus sponsors who enabled us to get together and provide charitable contributions to New Yorkers in need.

