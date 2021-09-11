CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Three killed after gas explosion destroys residential building in Russia

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Three people died, including an 11-year-old girl, after a gas explosion caused a two-storey apartment building to partially collapse in a Russian village early on Saturday, head of the Lipetsk region Igor Artamonov said.

Video footage showed major structural damage to the building in Solidarnost, a village 400 km (250 miles) south of Moscow, and rescue workers on the scene, attempting to clear the rubble.

Six other people were injured, the TASS news agency reported, citing Vasily Razmunov, head of the local emergencies ministry.

The regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said a gas explosion in the central part of the building had caused it to collapse.

Investigators said they had opened a criminal case on the grounds that services provided had not met safety requirements.

Gas explosions are relatively common in Russia because of ageing infrastructure and poor safety regulations surrounding gas use. Two people died earlier this week after a blast at a nine-storey block of flats. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

fortwaynesnbc.com

4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta, causing the three-story complex to partially collapse and leaving four people with minor injuries. The cause of the explosion was unknown, but authorities say a local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong odor of gas shortly before the midday blast. Four people sustained minor injuries. Rescuers haven’t been able to enter the most heavily damaged apartments due to instability of the overall structure. The building and several others nearby were evacuated. Residents were told that Monday was the earliest they could return to their homes.
ATLANTA, IN
newschain

Two killed in gas explosion at block of flats near Moscow

A gas explosion in a block of flats outside Moscow on Wednesday killed two people and injured five others, officials said. The blast happened in a nine-storey building in Noginsk, about 30 miles east of Moscow. It affected the lower part of the building, with three storeys sustaining most damage....
ACCIDENTS
wtmj.com

Gas explosion in apartment building outside Moscow kills 2

MOSCOW (AP) — A gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow on Wednesday killed two people and injured five others, law enforcement officials said. The blast occurred in a nine-story building in Noginsk, a town 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) east of Moscow. The blast affected the lower part of the building, with three stories appearing to have sustained the most damage. About 30 apartments were damaged. Local authorities evacuated 170 people from the building.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nbcboston.com

2 Gas Leaks Found Simultaneously in Maynard After Deadly Explosion, Fire

Two days after a deadly gas-related explosion and fire at a home in Maynard, Massachusetts, two leaks were reported in the town, fire officials said Saturday. Neither of the Saturday morning leaks are believed to have posed a risk to the public, Maynard fire Chief Anthony Stowers said in a news release.
MAYNARD, MA
#Explosions#Gas Explosion#Infrastructure#Moscow#Accident#Russian#Tass#Investigative Committee
abc17news.com

2 firefighters killed, 4 injured in Czech gas explosion

PRAGUE (AP) — Two firefighters have been killed in a gas explosion that has leveled a family house in the southeastern Czech Republic. The head of the regional government also says two other firefighters have been injured. The regional rescue service says a total of four people have been injured in the explosion that occurred in the town of Korycany shortly after noon. One of them was taken to hospital for treatment by a helicopter. The rescuers used a sniffer dog to search the rubble. The firefighters say they were called to the house due to leaking gas that, however, exploded after their arrival.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

In Russian Far East city, discontent smolders amid election

The handful of demonstrators gathering each evening in Khabarovsk are a shadow of the masses who took part in an unusually sustained wave of protests last year in the Russian Far Eastern city, but they are a chronic reminder of the political tensions that persist.The demonstrators have been demanding the release of the region’s popular former governor, Sergei Furgal, who was arrested last year on charges of being involved in killings.Now, his Kremlin-appointed replacement, Mikhail Degtyaryov, is on the ballot for governor in the three days of regional voting that concludes Sunday. The regional election is taking place at...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
AFP

Three killed, dozens injured as shallow quake hits China's Sichuan

Three people were killed and dozens injured when a shallow earthquake struck southwestern China on Thursday, triggering the second-highest level of emergency response by rescuers in Sichuan province. Thursday's quake comes months after a series of strong earthquakes shook sparsely populated areas in northwest and southwest China in May, killing at least two people and injuring dozens. bur-tjx/apj
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

China earthquake: Two dead and dozens of homes flattened after 6.0-magnitude tremor

At least two people were killed and dozens were injured after an earthquake struck southwest China’s Sichuan province early on Thursday, according to state media reports.The earthquake’s magnitude was recorded at 6.0, the report added. The tremors were reported at 4.33 am on Thursday morning in Luxian county at a depth of 10km (6 miles), Xinhua news agency reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was located about 200km (120 miles) southeast of Chengdu, the provincial capital.Preliminary reports showed 60 people have been injured, out of which 3 are seriously injured and at least 35 houses have crumbled in the affected...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

$12m seized from ex-officials as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

Afghanistan's central bank said Wednesday that the Taliban had seized more than $12 million in cash and gold from the homes of former government officials, as a financial crunch threatens the Islamists' rule one month after they took back power. Most government employees have yet to return to work -- and in many cases salaries had already not been paid for months -- leaving millions scrambling to make ends meet. Even those with money in the bank are struggling, as branches limit withdrawals to the equivalent of $200 a week -- with customers having to queue for hours. And while remittances have resumed from abroad, customers awaiting funds at international chains such as Western Union and MoneyGram complained Wednesday that branches they visited had run out of cash.
WORLD
The Independent

Police detain teenager after threat to German synagogue

German security officials said Thursday they had detained a teenager who was allegedly planning to attack a synagogue in the western city of Hagen with explosives, news agency dpa said.“A teenager was detained,” said Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, the state where Hagen is located. No further details were available on the suspect.On Wednesday afternoon, police had cordoned off the synagogue in Hagen after receiving tips about a possible attack on the building. The threat came as Jews were preparing for Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism Following the threat, a service planned for...
RELIGION
The Independent

Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast

The lead judge investigating Lebanon’s massive port explosion last year issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a former government minister who failed to appear for questioning, the state-run National News agency reported. Youssef Fenianos, the former public works minister, is one of a number of former government officials who have declined to appear before investigating judge Tarek Bitar. Bitar has charged Fenianos and three other former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence that led to the deaths of more than 200 people in the blast and over 6,000 wounded. Bitar also summoned the former and current security...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UN concerned about detained migrants vanishing in Libya

A U.N. migration agency official expressed concerns Friday over the disappearance of thousands of Europe-bound migrants who were intercepted and returned to Libya as more and more desperate people risk their lives trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe According to Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, the Libyan coast guard, which receives funds from the European Union intercepted more than 24,000 Europe-bound migrants in the Mediterranean so far this year, including over 800 this week alone. However, only 6,000 have been accounted for in official detention centers in the North African country,...
IMMIGRATION
