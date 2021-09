If you grew up watching professional American sports between the Reagan and Biden administrations, there are a few franchises that will forever be tied with failure. The Lions, the Clippers, the Coyotes, and, of course, the Pittsburgh Pirates. It doesn’t matter who these teams buy or what they eventually win, the depth and consistency of their lousiness means that they will be losers in our heads and in our hearts forever. Uncharitable? Maybe, but just watch how the Pirates conspired to lose their 86th game of the season on Thursday night, and try to tell us it’s unfair.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO