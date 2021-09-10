Guardians of the Galaxy Release Date: Is Guardians of the Galaxy out?

James Gunn now has both of his feet planted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the DC Universe with his revamped The Suicide Squad release. Gunn has even linked both his franchises with a Guardians cameo in The Suicide Squad that many fans missed initially. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on the way and might set up both Phases 4 and 5 of the MCU, and fans can't wait to see their next adventure after the events of Vol. 2. It turns out James Gunn killed off a lot of his family in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

