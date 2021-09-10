Pepperdine crashes Vols' season opener

The Tennessee men’s tennis team began its fall campaign against Pepperdine on Friday in the opening contest of the Knoxville Showdown. Coming into this showdown, the Big Orange represented two of the nation’s top singles players in graduate Adam Walton (No. 5) and sophomore Johannus Monday (No. 6) in the ITA’s preseason rankings. The Vols also claim three of the nations top-48 double pairs, including No. 48 Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui, who made their season debuts on Friday.