Prep roundup (9/10): Hudson upsets Menomonie in Big Rivers clash

The Big Rivers Conference title race is wide open this season. The Hudson football team made that clear on Friday.

The Raiders scored 26 unanswered points to pull off an upset of Menomonie at Williams Stadium, beating the Mustangs 26-7 to hand them their first conference loss.

Nick Haviland scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to put Menomonie ahead 7-0 in the first quarter, but it was all Hudson from there.

Troy Bounting had two touchdowns for Hudson, and Carter Mears added one of his own. The Raiders also made two field goals.

With Friday's results, only Rice Lake and New Richmond are 2-0 in the Big Rivers. Hudson, Menomonie, Chippewa Falls and Superior are all 1-1.

Regis 43, Elk Mound 6: The Ramblers stayed unbeaten with help from Kendon Krogman's arm. The quarterback completed seven of his eight pass attempts for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Zander Rockow caught and ran for a touchdown for Regis, which ran out to a 29-0 lead before the Mounders got on the board. Rockow accounted for 95 yards of total offense. Carson Tait caught a 10-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Gus Theisen scored on a 50-yard pass from Krogman, and Alex Leis ran for a 17-yard score for Regis.

Kaden Russo threw a 14-yard pass to Avery Kaanta to account for Elk Mound's lone score.

Altoona 30, Baldwin-Woodville 21: Jackson Berg's 2-yard touchdown run broke a 15-15 tie late in the third quarter, and the Rails pulled away from there. Colin Boyarski's 30-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter — his second touchdown of the game — gave Altoona some extra insurance.

Boyarski carried the ball 21 times for 148 yards, and Thorin Steele added 94 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Rails.

Keegan Ofstie ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns for the Blackhawks to help them take a tie into halftime. He finished with 123 yards on 10 carries. Wyatt Larson added a touchdown pass for Baldwin-Woodville.

McDonell 44, Port Edwards 20: The Macks mounted a furious rally after trailing 20-0, scoring 44 unanswered points to win.

Grant Smiskey threw for 213 yards and five touchdowns to lead the comeback. Two of those scores went to Dale Tetrault, who caught 12 passes. He also returned a kick for a touchdown.

David Anderson added two receiving touchdowns for McDonell, and Ben Biskupski added one of his own. Xayvion Matthews had a pick-six.

Durand 45, Neillsville/Granton 8: Simon Bauer accounted for four touchdowns in the first half as the Panthers cruised to victory.

The senior ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Durand stayed undefeated. Owen Weisenbeck and Ryan Mason added rushing touchdowns for the Panthers, who led 38-8 at halftime.

Bauer racked up 159 rushing yards on 21 carries. Defensively, the Panthers held the Warriors to zero rushing yards.

Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 6: Dawson Rud ran for 334 yards and four touchdowns as the Buffaloes secured a second straight Cloverbelt Conference victory.

Mondovi quarterback Jarod Falkner ran for 93 yards and a touchdown in addition to throwing for 90 yards and a score. Peyton Snyder added 68 rushing yards and a touchdown for 68 yards.

Falkner's touchdown pass went to Dustin Mohler.

Augusta 44, Melrose-Mindoro 28: Jackson Laxson ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns to help the Beavers improve to 4-0 for the first time in at least two decades.

Ben Dickensen added 168 rushing yards and a touchdown for Augusta. The Beavers led 28-14 at halftime and added even more distance on the scoreboard in the second half.

Brennan King was efficient in the passing game, completing both of his passes for 34 yards. Aiden Anderson hauled in one of those throws for a 33-yard touchdown.

Augusta ran for 391 yards as a team.

Bloomer 56, Cameron 28: Marcus Harelstad had a career night for the Blackhawks. The running back found the end zone four times in the first half as part of a huge day on the ground.

Harelstad carried the ball 28 times for 247 yards, and added 40 receiving yards for good measure.

Harelstad wasn't the only aspect of Bloomer's offense that was clicking. Jack Strand completed 11 of 15 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Five of those completions went to Jay Ryder, who finished with 123 yards and a score.

The Blackhawks pulled away in the second half after the Comets kept pace before halftime. Bloomer outscored Cameron 20-6 in the second half.

Tyson Lucas threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns for Cameron.

Elmwood/Plum City 32, Glenwood City 20: Trevor Asher broke a 20-20 tie with a 1-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes of the third quarter to boost the Wolves to victory.

Asher added a 26-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to ice the game away. He finished with 140 yards on 32 carries.

Max Janson returned two kickoffs for touchdowns for Glenwood City, helping the Hilltoppers level the score at 20 early in the third quarter. The returns helped offset a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter from Luke Webb to Asher for the Wolves.

Webb ran for 129 yards and passed for 62 more.

Blair-Taylor 36, Independence/Gilmanton 14: Cain Fremstad threw for three touchdowns and Jackson Shramek added a rushing touchdown and pick-six as the Wildcats beat the Indees.

Independence/Gilmanton led 8-0 early after Ben Pyka ran for a 19-yard touchdown in the first quarter. But Blair-Taylor scored three straight touchdowns in the second quarter to take the lead for good.

Fremstad threw for 156 yards on 10 completions. Shramek ran for 87 yards on 12 carries. Zack Nitek, Colton Lejcher and Evan Nehring all had touchdown receptions for the Wildcats.

St. Croix Falls 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8: The Saints scored the first 42 points of the game to pick up a Heart O' North Conference win.