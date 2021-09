An alum with dancing competition reality show So You Think You Can Dance Serge Onik has passed away at age 33. The prolific young dancer had a number of credits under his belt, including a stint on Dancing With The Stars and an ensemble appearance in the recent Lin Manuel Miranda hit movie In The Heights. News of his death comes just as Onik’s career was just getting started and has saddened many of those who worked closely with him.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 23 DAYS AGO