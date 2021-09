BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mercy High School held a special ceremony to mark the 57th anniversary of the Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison’s visit to the school. The school unveiled historical items along with a commemorative plaque that was placed above the same water fountain where Harrison drank while at the school. “We believe that George Harrison visited Mercy because it was a brand-new school with a reputation for an outstanding academic program that reflected the best methods in education of the day. The school’s modern architecture was also quite distinctive,” said Mary Beth Lennon, president of Mercy High School. “We are proud...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO