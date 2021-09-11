CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIFF 2021: Kicking Blood Review

By Courtney Small
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlaine Thurier’s Kicking Blood may wear the cloak of a straightforward vampire tale, offering a modern spin on traditional tropes, but it is really a story of addiction. Growing tired of eternal life, Anna (Alanna Bale) works at a library to pass the time when she is not out hunting for prey with fellow hipster bloodsuckers Nina (Ella Jonas Farlinger) and Boris (Benjamin Sutherland). The trio approach their bloodlust the same way druggies are looking to score that next high. By all accounts Robbie (Luke Bilyk), would make a perfect victim for Anna as he is an alcoholic who seemingly has nothing left to live for. However, when Anna and Robbie meet, they each see something in the other that just might give them the strength to break free of the vices that shackle them.

Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

The Movies To Watch As TIFF 2021 Kicks Off This Week

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF 2021) is here once again to remind the world what's possible when storytelling and imagination are explored and shown from different perspectives. The film festival runs from September 9th to September 18th and there are several ways to participate in the event, including digital...
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon – first-look review

Ana Lily Amirpour returns with a blissed-out, techno-powered riff on the time-honoured superhero movie. No one can criticise the vibes of Ana Lily Amirpour’s New Orleans-set horror comedy, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. The vibes are immaculate. Scuzzed-up neon colours, Techno deep cuts and a carousel of chancers married to a propulsive editing technique make this the coolest extended music video concept to play at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Beware, though, to those searching for something deeper, for scratch at the surface and the whole edifice comes away under your fingernails.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

TIFF 2021 Review: ‘The Hill Where Lionesses Roar’

A small town, restless teens, and a yearning for something greater. This logline has been the heart of so many American coming-of-age stories we don’t even stop to consider it from another cultural perspective. Set it in a place like Kosovo where hopelessness seems to spring eternal, especially for young, rebellious females, and the formula can only change. Actress-turned-director Luàna Bajrami‘s aptly titled debut The Hill where Lionesses Roar is as full of life as it is a keenly observed look at three young women straining against the home that they love, but is nonetheless holding them back.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: DASHCAM Takes Abrasive, Bloody Stabs at Cultural Commentary

In 2020, filmmaker Rob Savage found himself stuck in place from pandemic lockdowns. Rather than wait things out, he got clever and, with friends, made the horror movie Host about a Zoom seance that manifests a murderous spirit. It was a fun piece of stunt filmmaking that arrived at the perfect time, using limitations of self-isolation to pull off a series of funhouse scares with clever special effects—on the surface a good, old-fashioned fun time that, in its use of liminal spaces like Internet chat rooms and the lockdown itself, doubled as a time capsule of the pandemic’s initial months. Now, just over a year later, Savage returns with DASHCAM, another variation on screen-life horror that scales up ambition with mixed results.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Huda’s Salon’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

Self or nation? Loyalty or betrayal? Stay or leave? These are the questions pulsing through Huda’s Salon, the eighth film from Hany Abu-Assad. They are not unfamiliar themes for the Palestinian director; his previous films, including the Oscar-nominated Paradise Now and Omar, explored similar questions with precision and sensitivity. But Huda’s Salon, a tightly conceived political thriller based on real events, heightens the stakes of these queries by applying them to Palestinian women, whose oppression under Israeli occupation is compounded by the patriarchal forces within their homes and communities. Huda’s Salon opens with a humorous and congenial scene of bonding. Huda (Manal...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Review – Kicking Blood

Written and directed by Blaine Thurier. Starring Alanna Bale, Luke Bilyk, Vinessa Antoine, Ella Jonas Farlinger, Benjamin Sutherland, and Rosemary Dunsmore. A female vampire is inspired to kick blood and become human again when she inadvertently helps a charming alcoholic become clean. The only problem is, withdrawal could kill her.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Twitter
Movies
punchdrunkcritics.com

TIFF 2021 Review: ‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’

It can’t be coincidence my friend’s cat came scurrying into my room just as The Electrical Life of Louis Wain was starting, can it? The peculiar biopic about the peculiar 19th & 20th-century artist whose wonky feline illustrations convinced people to look at them as adorable housepets (Yes, there was a time when cats weren’t deemed so) features a perfectly odd lead performance from Benedict Cumberbatch. As defined by its quirks as its subject matter, the film is anything but conventional, however it’s also too weird and confectionary to hold attention for long.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Earwig’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

With her third feature, the eccentric and exquisitely made Earwig, French filmmaker Lucile Hadžhalilović confirms her status as one of art house cinema’s most singular auteurs, fashioning a rich and strange body of work that sits somewhere between Lynch, Cronenberg and a more restrained narrative approach that feels strictly European. “Body” is indeed the key word in a movie that, like the director’s previous efforts, Innocence (2004) and Evolution (2015), explores the corporal horrors inflicted on the young — in this case a little girl forced to undergo a tortuous daily routine in which her teeth are surgically replaced by ice...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Banquet’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

A psychological horror tale built around a mysterious eating disorder and unusually fraught mother-daughter dynamics, Ruth Paxton’s feature debut, A Banquet, shares key ingredients with several much-discussed recent indies by and/or about women, from Swallow to, in its end-of-everything theme, Amy Seimetz’s arresting She Dies Tomorrow. Paxton acquits herself well, making the most of Sofia Stocco’s chilly interiors and some committed performances from stars Jessica Alexander and Sienna Guillory. But Justin Bull’s screenplay comes up short, failing to adequately capture the depth of its teen’s encounter with the abyss — her anorexia is the aftermath of an apocalyptic revelation — and...
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Hellbound Review – TIFF 2021

Real life experiences with angels and demons are always interesting horror fodder, but this one takes a slightly different approach to the theme. Following the success of the oft buzzed about Train to Busan, director, Yeon Sang-ho, has adapted his webtoon, The Hell (지옥), into a series for Netflix. Hellbound, the first three episodes which were viewed for this review, adapts the spooky webtoon into a live-action haunting tale about real-life demons landing in the middle of South Korea.
TV & VIDEOS
theaureview.com

The Guilty is an intense showcase for the ever commanding Jake Gyllenhaal: TIFF 2021 Review

The 2018 Danish thriller The Guilty was riveting, ruthless material. This American remake, coming courtesy of director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer), is much of the same, which means those who have seen the original will find the plotting all too familiar, yet those uninitiated are likely to be wholly swept up in its minimalistic thrills and emotionally effective turns.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: The Wheel Provides a Convoluted, Mirrored Look at Marriage

Despite only being 24 years old, Walker (Taylor Gray) and Albee (Amber Midthunder) head into the woods from their Los Angeles existence to try to save their eight-year marriage (for more context, they’re from Texas). Well, he’s trying to save their marriage. To look at their interactions is to wonder why Albee hadn’t left years ago. We catch glimpses of a smile every now and then, but mostly her head is buried in her phone or coldly lamenting why Walker has taken her to the middle of nowhere to read a self-help book that she doesn’t believe can fix what’s broken. And maybe his desire to try is less about optimism than it is delusion. Maybe their union isn’t what’s broken; it’s them. To fix that means confronting even worse pain.
RELATIONSHIPS
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: Benediction Finds Terence Davies Capturing a Complex Life with Wit

Time is everything in a Terence Davies film. In Benediction, his biopic about English poet Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden), he eventually covers his subject’s marriage to Hester Gatty (Kate Phillips). There’s a shot of the couple standing still, facing the camera as they pose for a wedding photo (a shot that tends to pop up throughout the director’s filmography). The camera flashes, we see the black-and-white photo, and then a fade transitions us to the future, where it rests on their bedside while Hester looks at their newborn child. The sequence is an encapsulation of what Davies does best: observing life with one’s head facing backwards, the cumulative weight of the past bearing down on every moment of the present.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[TIFF Review] Vampire Drama ‘Kicking Blood’ Heavier on Style Than Bite

Save for sunlight or perhaps a stake to the heart, vampires live forever. Instead of just one lifetime, they can experience many. That means that a regular staple in vampire fiction depicts the erosion of time, where pleasure and discovery eventually wane and boredom sets in. Kicking Blood adds to the existential conversation, featuring a world-wearied bloodsucker grappling with morality and mortality. While it brings every bit of style befitting of eternal life, it lacks a poignant bite.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Foster in ‘The Survivor’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

A Holocaust film that not only acknowledges moral ambiguity but is completely built around it, Barry Levinson’s The Survivor is the story of a Jew who, in order not to be killed himself, had to beat other Jews to death for the amusement of German officers. Playing the real-life boxer Harry Haft, whose story was told in a book by his son Alan, Ben Foster goes through more than one striking transformation here, changing body and soul while neither shying away from nor overdramatizing the uglier aspects of the man’s life. An unconventionally structured screenplay by Justine Juel Gillmer downplays some...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: The Daughter is a Pregnancy Drama That Grows into a Psychological Thriller

The plan is simple but risky. Javier (Javier Gutiérrez) has worked at a juvenile delinquent center for two decades, interacting with all kinds of troubled teens. After trying to conceive a child with his wife Adela (Patricia López Arnaiz) for almost as long, they’ve yet to succeed. As a result, Javier can’t help but see a new resident as a means to an end wherein both parties can benefit. Irene (Irene Virgüez) is 14, pregnant, and in love with Osman (Sofian El Benaissati), a boy currently jailed for a violent offense. Not knowing what to do, the teen leans towards abortion before Javier intervenes. He proposes she carry to term, give him the baby, and walk away free with enough money to go anywhere. She agrees.
MOVIES
oneroomwithaview.com

As in Heaven – TIFF 2021 Review

Danish director Tea Lindeburg’s film, As In Heaven, is a lush and devastating chamber piece, unpicking the dense fabric of motherhood, innocence and superstition. Based on the 1912 Danish novel A Night of Death, and set in 19th century rural Denmark, the film follows Lise (Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl) as she navigates a life-changing event on her home farm. Lindeburg’s film is populated with hordes of boisterous, wild-haired children (Lise’s siblings) and heightened by swathes of bucolic farmland that rustle with spirits of their own. Around these charmed elements swarm sinister undercurrents in the form of the austere elder women, the volatility of Lise’s father, and most pervasive of all, the threat of punishment from God.
MOVIES

