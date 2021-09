All-Star catcher Salvador Perez is having the type of season at the plate that unborn children will hear stories about decades from now. The only question yet to be answered is how historic this season will end for the Kansas City Royals’ franchise cornerstone. He’s already surpassed his single-season career highs in home runs, RBIs and walks. He’s had one of the most prolific power-hitting seasons of any catcher in major-league history.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO