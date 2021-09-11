What’s up with Ohio State football’s Ryan Day, TreVeyon Henderson and Bryson Shaw? Buckeye Bits

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There doesn’t need to be a roster breakdown to know that the Ohio State football team has more talent than Tulsa. For the next two weeks, the gap between the Buckeyes and their opponents will be wide enough that it will be impossible to tell if the problems exposed in the first two weeks are close to being fixed. That won’t be determined until they get back on the field with an opponent with a chance of making them sweat.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO