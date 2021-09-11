CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

What's up with Ohio State football's Ryan Day, TreVeyon Henderson and Bryson Shaw? Buckeye Bits

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day said the significance of playing on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks would not be lost on Ohio State football. Day planned to discuss the events with his team this week. While some of the Buckeyes were not born yet when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York City and The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Day could relate his own experience as a student-athlete that day.

