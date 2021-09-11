The price of freedom: numbers never will tell the whole story of 9/11

On Tuesday, I walked into Bluefield High School with another teacher and we had to use our I.D. badges to enter the building. Another Tuesday, 20 years ago, caused that to be necessary. The terrorists might not have won on 9/11 but those varmints altered our society forever. Recently, I wanted to see a friend in a neighboring county who works at the courthouse. There were so many rules along with “do’s” and “don’ts” posted on the front door I just gave up and called them after work to say hello. The terrorist attacks started that kind of situation.