Testing requirements will be relaxed for fully vaccinated travellers, under the government’s shake-up of rules for international travel.Holidaymakers who have been double-jabbed will no longer need to take a pre-departure test when travelling to England, under the new measures, which take effect from Monday 4 October at 4am.Fully vaccinated travellers from a host of new countries including Japan and Singapore will be treated like returning fully vaccinated UK travellers, following a pilot scheme with the US and Europe.And from the end of next month, such passengers - and those with an approved vaccine from a select group of...

WORLD ・ 14 HOURS AGO