James W. Smith, 93

Dr. James W. Smith, age 93 of Troy, PA died on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 in Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. He was the husband of the late Helen S. (Swift) Smith. James was born on Nov. 14, 1927, in New Rochelle, NY, the son of Frank W. and Helen (Stewart) Smith. Doc was a family physician in Troy, PA delivering 440 babies and continued to practice at the Masonic Homes for several years after retiring in Troy. He was an honorably discharged WWII US Army veteran. Doc was a member of Troy American Legion, Troy Lions Club, Troy Masonic Lodge, Armenia Mountain Debating Club. He was the Troy football team physician starting in 1957 and continued to attend every game until the present. In his younger years he was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending that time with his children and grandchildren. He always had a friendly welcome and smile for everyone that he met. He will be remembered by his children and grandchildren for his encouraging words and witty remarks.