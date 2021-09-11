CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centreville, VA

Shore United recognizes Gina Paul on 35 years of service

shoredailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShore United Bank is happy to congratulate Gina Paul on 35 years of service. Gina began her career with the Bank in September of 1986 as a Bookkeeping Clerk at the Commerce Street branch in Centreville, formerly Centreville National Bank. Since that time, Gina has held other positions with the bank as Customer Service Representative, Assistant Manager, Branch Manager, and Internal Auditor. Currently, Ms. Paul is a Systems Administrator and Support Specialist, managing the workflow in the IT Department.

shoredailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, VA
Centreville, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Shore United Bank#Centreville National Bank#Internal Auditor#Systems Administrator#Support Specialist#The It Department#Shore Bancshares#Chesapeake College#Maryland Bankers School
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy