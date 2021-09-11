Shore United recognizes Gina Paul on 35 years of service

Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Gina Paul on 35 years of service. Gina began her career with the Bank in September of 1986 as a Bookkeeping Clerk at the Commerce Street branch in Centreville, formerly Centreville National Bank. Since that time, Gina has held other positions with the bank as Customer Service Representative, Assistant Manager, Branch Manager, and Internal Auditor. Currently, Ms. Paul is a Systems Administrator and Support Specialist, managing the workflow in the IT Department.