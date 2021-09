Oil managed to hold onto all its recent gains overnight, despite a surge by the US dollar, courtesy of a higher than expected Retail Sales report. Sky-high natural gas prices and 40% of the US Gulf of Mexico oil industry still being offline post-Ida continues to support prices. Brent crude rose just 0.15% to USD 75.60, and WTI was almost unchanged at USD 72.50 a barrel. Both remain around those levels in a quiet Asian session today. With natural gas prices continuing to rise, substituting oil for power and heating generation will become more appealing and that should continue to support prices, even at these levels.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO