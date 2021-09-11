CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

ETBU commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11

By Special to the News Messenger
Marshall News Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is remembered, East Texas Baptist University paused to honor the men and women who lost their lives on Sept.11, 2001. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the university held a special chapel service featuring a video presentation, memorial wreath, display of flags, salute to public servants and military personnel, and a special address from ETBU Dean of Spiritual Life Scott Stevens.

