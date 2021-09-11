CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army chief calls for Afghanistan review: ‘Let the cards fall where they fall’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Army’s chief of staff wants a review of the decisions that led to the fall of Kabul and the U.S. military’s withdrawal. The last few weeks have been “heartbreaking” for soldiers who fought there, including members of his own family, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said during the Defense One State of Defense event, his first extensive public comments since the war’s end. “Let the cards fall where they fall.”

