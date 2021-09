Former US president Barack Obama on Thursday offered his support in upcoming Canadian legislative elections for Justin Trudeau, the prime minister with whom he has been chummy for years. "Wishing my friend @JustinTrudeau the best in Canada's upcoming election," Obama said in a Twitter message, just four days before Canadians go to the polls. "Justin has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values, and I'm proud of the work we did together," he said. The message was similar to one sent by Obama in October 2019 when he lauded Trudeau as a progressive statesman the world needs and urged Canadians to back him for another term.

