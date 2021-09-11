9/11 remembered and lessons about oversimplified debate

It is my sincerest hope that, with its twentieth anniversary behind us, the insufferable annual ritual of navel-gazing about 9/11 can finally, mercifully end. I don’t say this to disrespect those who lost their lives in Flight 93, in the Pentagon, or in the World Trade Center buildings, nor to disrespect the friends and family members of those individuals who still mourn their loss two decades later. On the contrary — there is little more routinely disrespectful than exhuming the spirits of long-dead first responders, office workers, and domestic travelers and force-marching their memories through whatever political and social pathologies we face each and every year. “Osama bin Laden was motivated by woke identitarian ideology,” for example, is a thesis which can only be defended in a society which sees the past as an inexhaustible source of conscriptable memories, each of whom can be thrown against every breach of cultural disagreement, the memory of each long-dead individual a soldier deployable by any columnist losing a stupid argument on some social media platform somewhere.

