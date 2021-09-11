CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 remembered and lessons about oversimplified debate

By Benjamin Krueger
thenevadaindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe call came sometime around 6:40 a.m. Arizona time, waking me out of a sound sleep. My dad’s voice on the other end of the line told me that airplanes had crashed into the World Trade Center and that the Pentagon was on fire. I jumped out of bed and...

thenevadaindependent.com

wylienews.com

Remembering 9/11

September 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. On September 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Queda hijacked four airliners and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers...
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Editorial: Twenty years later, remembering 9/11 and its lessons

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of one of the most shocking days in U.S. history, the hijacking of four jetliners by 19 terrorists with the intent of crashing them into iconic American landmarks. Two of the planes brought down the World Trade Center towers in New York City. A third...
POLITICS
York Dispatch Online

Recall the lessons of post-9/11

In some ways, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, seem very far off. This year’s college freshmen, for instance, weren’t even born when the events of that dark day took place. But in many other ways, the shock and reverberations are still very much present as the twentieth anniversary...
AMERICAS
pbs.org

Daily News Lesson: American Muslims remember how 9/11 changed America as they knew it

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions. To read the transcript of the video, click here. Summary: This week, the PBS NewsHour is marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with stories examining some of the ways that day transformed the nation and the world. Amna Nawaz begins our coverage with a look at the effect on millions of American Muslims.
WORLD
The Daily Item

School lessons on 9/11 more about history than memories

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States approached this week, teachers across the Valley taught history lessons about an event that redefined America. These lessons have been taught across two decades and it’s now passed the point where students can reflect on their own...
DANVILLE, PA
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
Grundy County Herald

Monteagle remembers 9/11

The Town of Monteagle will be remembering the catastrophic events that shook the nation on Sept. 11, 2001 this Thursday. On that day, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. On the morning...
MONTEAGLE, TN
POLITICO

20 years of failure in 2 days

With help from Andrew Desiderio, Daniel Lippman, Burgess Everett, Erin Banco and Lara Seligman. Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Congress failed in its oversight...
U.S. POLITICS
City Journal

A 9/11 Law Enforcement Lesson

The September 11, 2001, terror attacks radically changed how America does intelligence work and how it monitors and battles extremism. The transformation that 9/11 brought about was top-to-bottom, from the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to public messaging instructing citizens, “if you see something, say something.” Law enforcement now had to confront a new type of criminality, harder to define and detect but critical to stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thenevadaindependent.com

It’s time to forget

It is my sincerest hope that, with its twentieth anniversary behind us, the insufferable annual ritual of navel-gazing about 9/11 can finally, mercifully end. I don’t say this to disrespect those who lost their lives in Flight 93, in the Pentagon, or in the World Trade Center buildings, nor to disrespect the friends and family members of those individuals who still mourn their loss two decades later. On the contrary — there is little more routinely disrespectful than exhuming the spirits of long-dead first responders, office workers, and domestic travelers and force-marching their memories through whatever political and social pathologies we face each and every year. “Osama bin Laden was motivated by woke identitarian ideology,” for example, is a thesis which can only be defended in a society which sees the past as an inexhaustible source of conscriptable memories, each of whom can be thrown against every breach of cultural disagreement, the memory of each long-dead individual a soldier deployable by any columnist losing a stupid argument on some social media platform somewhere.
FESTIVAL
thenevadaindependent.com

Twenty years after 9/11, will Osama bin Laden still win?

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on America. Nineteen al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial planes, deliberately crashing two into the World Trade Center in New York City and the third into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The passengers on the fourth plane fought their captors, and the plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania, 20 minutes outside Washington, D.C. The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations, the most horrific terrorist act on American soil. Like you, I remember exactly where I was and what I was doing.
U.S. POLITICS
AL.com

Lessons learned at the 9/11 Memorial

It was an ordinary September day. I was running late for work, rushing around to find my keys and head out the door. Would I need a sweater? I grabbed one just in case. Had I packed my lunch? Yes, I’d just pull it from the refrigerator on my way out.
MILITARY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Some Lessons From 9/11 Seem Hard for Us To Remember

With lessons learned from 9/11 so widely, recently and painfully recounted, the story of suffering and loss that continue for more than 100,000 fellow Americans must not be forgotten. We cannot lose sight of it as if seeing it through a rear-view mirror, fading in the distance. We need to keep these fellow citizens front and center.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS

