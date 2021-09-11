CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comment: Stories of three lives lost on North Tower, Sept. 11

Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, at 8:46 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11 from Boston tore into One World Trade Center, the North Tower, hitting between the 93rd and 99th floors. Just above, on the 106th and 107th floors, was Windows on the World, the Trade Center’s landmark restaurant with views that encompassed New York City. There that morning for a conference were three employees from Bloomberg: Peter Alderman, Bill Kelly and Paul Ortiz. They were among the nearly 3,000 people who died on Sept. 11, more than 1,400 of whom were in the North Tower.

