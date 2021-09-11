Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/11/21
New York Post | Ken Davidoff: Here’s an unpleasant parallel: the 2021 Yankees and the 2007 Mets. Those Mets authored one of the most famous September collapses of recent vintage, blowing a seven-game September lead. Much like these Yankees, the Mets saw their pitching crumble down the stretch, posting an ERA over five for the final month. The Yankees’ pitching staff has taken on water due to injuries, but hopefully, they can right the ship as some players come off the IL, and avoid the fate that befell the Mets.www.pinstripealley.com
