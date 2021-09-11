‘Race to Build 48 Hours’ event to build home for local resident
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Appalachia Service Project staff and volunteers and Bristol Motor Speedway are teaming up for race weekend to build a new home for a local resident. Johnson City resident Carmella Lee will live in the home free of charge, according to a news release from Appalachia Service Project. The house will be constructed in 48 hours leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 18.heraldcourier.com
