CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol, TN

‘Race to Build 48 Hours’ event to build home for local resident

By BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
heraldcourier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Tenn. — Appalachia Service Project staff and volunteers and Bristol Motor Speedway are teaming up for race weekend to build a new home for a local resident. Johnson City resident Carmella Lee will live in the home free of charge, according to a news release from Appalachia Service Project. The house will be constructed in 48 hours leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 18.

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Bristol, VA
Bristol, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Bristol, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Bristol, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Appalachia, VA
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Society
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Volunteers#Traffic Accident#Bristol Motor Speedway#The Bass Pro Shops#Asp#Christian#Bms
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy