Ubly, MI

Right to Life displays crosses for awareness

By Submitted to the Tribune
Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Shepherd Parish of Ubly partnered with Bay and Huron County Right to Life groups to put up a pro-life cross display. A total of 29,660 abortions were reported in Michigan in 2020. The display has 300 crosses with each cross representing 100 innocent victims of abortion. The first display was at St. John’s Catholic Church in Ubly in July. In August, the display was moved to its current location at St. Columbkille on M-53. The third move will take them to St. Joseph Church in Argyle. Thank you to all of the volunteers who made this possible, especially Fr. Nate Harburg. Are you pregnant? Do you need help? Please call 1-800-57WOMAN or text “HELPLINE” to 313131.

