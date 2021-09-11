CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran Paratrooper Takes To The Skies To Celebrate 100th Birthday In Style.

Tom Rice was one of the brave paratroopers who landed on Normandy Beach during D-Day. On the landing’s 75th anniversary in 2019, he stunned the world by recreating the jump at age 97. At the time, Tom pledged to jump again when he turned 100. Now he has made good...

