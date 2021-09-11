CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Timo Werner Not Ruling Out Chelsea Exit Amid Bayern Munich Links

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is open to leaving the club amid interest from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The 25-year-old endured a mixed campaign during his first season at Stamford Bridge, as he failed to nail down the centre-forward role after missing a plethora of golden opportunities for the Blues.

However, the Germany international, who registered 12 goals and 15 assists in 52 outings across all competitions last term, started to recover from a poor run of form following Thomas Tuchel's arrival to west London in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o08CZ_0bsx9OLR00
Photo by Sipa Images

As reported by 90min, while Werner is not currently unhappy at Chelsea, the former RB Leizpig remains open to an exit if he fails to get regular first-team minutes under his belt following Romelu Lukaku's return to the five-time Premier League champions.

With the forward having an eye on next year's World Cup in Qatar, Werner has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent months, but no such transfer is currently part of the attacker's plans as it stands.

It is worth noting however, that Werner is not ruling out an exit from the European champions, as the German understands that a lack of action on club level could cost him a starting place for his country next summer, and a potential departure in January could materialise for the striker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PO3T2_0bsx9OLR00
(Photo by Sipa USA)

Since Lukaku's arrival to the club for a staggering sum of £97.5 million, Werner has seen himself being dropped to the bench after starting the Blues' 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech all battling it out for two places behind the central striker, which will now be Lukaku more often that not, Werner is aware that regular minutes could prove to be difficult to come by.

However, the Stuttgart academy graduate remains a dangerous wide option for Thomas Tuchel, who has recently stated that he will surely explore the opportunity of operating Werner and Lukaku together in attack, which could be at the cost of Mount or Havertz, who have both made an eye-catching start to the season.

More Chelsea Coverage

