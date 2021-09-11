CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee, OK

Mustangs look dominate against hobbled Cherokee team

By Tarik Masri
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgiBM_0bsx9DdS00

The Mustangs dominated a hobbled Cherokee team, 46-0, behind an electric offensive performance led by Caden Humphries’ four touchdowns.

The two teams played with a running clock right before halftime, but with Pioneer holding a 40-0 lead going into the break, Humphries took the opening kickoff of the second half 85-yards for a score to end the game in a mercy-rule.

Cherokee was without three of their starters due to injury including starting quarterback Lake Lyon, who has already missed time last season due to an ACL injury. Pioneer was able to use their absences to its advantage by loading the box and keying-in on the Chiefs’ running backs.

Of the Mustangs’ six touchdowns against the Chiefs, four came on plays of 49 yards or longer. Humphries scored three of those, including runs of 58 yards and 53 yards. Both came on runs up the middle, and both times Humphries path to the endzone was clear before reaching the line of scrimmage.

Overstreet said the success the Mustangs had offensively was a total team effort from the fullbacks, to the tight ends, to the offensive line.

“Cherokee was bringing different guys, playing them in different holes, different gaps,” Overstreet said. “John Ridge, Erik Allatore and Cody Moody did a great job of picking up the slants, and knowing what they needed to do. I was really pleased with them.”

Humphries carried the ball seven times for 122 yards (17.4 yards per carry). Leyton Parker scored once through the air and once on the ground. Parker’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Wingo was the Mustangs lone passing attempt of the night.

Cherokee was held to 65 yards of total offense with 60 coming on the ground. Running back Kai McHenry led the way with 44 yards rushing on nine attempts (4.9 yards per carry).

Robert Newberg forced one of the Chiefs two fumbles after disrupting a handoff in the backfield, and got the fumble recovery.

Overstreet said that Newberg was “all over the field” on Friday.

“He’s a kid that kind of got banged up in the Coyle game a little bit, but just came back this week stronger and hungrier,” he said. “He does a really good job for us, calls the defense. When we need a play, he makes the play for us.”

Cherokee has an experienced squad, with its sights set on going on a playoff run. That goal is still well within reach, with two games before the team enters district play.

Overstreet said that even though the final score didn’t end up particularly close, the team still got a lot of valuable experience against a talented Class B school.

“Here’s the thing about Cherokee, they fought hard the whole time, they have really good players and they’re a well-coached team,” Overstreet said. “With three key players out for them … that makes a difference.”

The Mustangs snapped a two-game losing streak to the Chiefs with the win and improve to 28-15 all-time.

Pioneer will be on the road again next week, when it travels to cross-town rival Waukomis at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. Cherokee will have another difficult test next week when it hosts Shattuck at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Cherokee, OK
City
Coyle, OK
City
Shattuck, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Waukomis, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Journal

After cross-town game, Salina South and Central soccer teams look for improvement against next opponents

Salina Central and Salina South's soccer teams are trying to figure things out through a tough stretch to the start of the season. Entering Tuesday's Salina Showdown with only one victory between them, a win for either team could provide a needed boost of confidence heading into the remainder of the season. With a win already under its belt, it was South that prevailed, 4-1, against the Central Mustangs at Salina Stadium.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pioneer#Acl#Chiefs
Herald and News

Both Oregon Tech soccer teams dominant in early-season competition

Oregon Tech’s soccer teams continue to blow away opponents with both teams sustaining shutout streaks through each of their first three games of the season. On Thursday, the men’s team (3-0) delivered the latest rout, outgunning Simpson University (0-2) in a 6-0 victory in Grants Pass — a game which was originally slated to be played on OIT’s campus, but was moved due to poor air quality.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Texarkana Gazette

City Prep Roundup | Paris continues dominance against Texarkana teams, this time over PG

TEXARKANA, Texas — Paris outgained Pleasant Grove by 203 yards and defeated the Hawks, 31-14, in a varsity football game on Friday at Hawk Stadium. Each team ran the Wing-T offensive scheme, which is run-heavy offense. The Wildcats (2-1) totaled 444 on the ground, while the Hawks (1-2) had 212 rushing yards. Paris finished with 492 yards, compared to Pleasant Grove's 289.
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pilot.com

Mustangs Rout Elkin to Stay Perfect; Patriots Defense Dominates

With the acronym “RPO” across the back of the short-sleeve windbreaker tops the North Moore football coaching staff, from the outside it would look like the Mustangs are a fan of playing a balanced style of offense based on the run-pass option the acronym stands for. That changes when you...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: Rock bottom? Vanderbilt dominated at home against ETSU

The Clark Lea era at Vanderbilt got off to a brutal start Saturday night. The Vanderbilt Commodores were not only upset at home to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 23-3, but they were thoroughly dominated. ETSU, led by former Tennessee assistant Randy Sanders, was the more physical team all game.
TENNESSEE STATE
KELOLAND TV

SDSU dominant on road against FBS opponent Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo (SDSU) — Transfer quarterback Chris Oladokun threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in his Jackrabbit debut, helping lead a balanced South Dakota State team to an emphatic 42-23 victory over Colorado State in the season opener for both teams Friday night at Canvas Stadium. The...
COLORADO STATE
kcountry1057.com

LWC Football Dominates in Home Opener Against Webber International

COLUMBIA, Ky. – The No. 1-ranked Lindsey Wilson football team defeated Webber International (Fla.) 58-7 on Thursday night at Blue Raider Stadium. The victory improves the Blue Raiders to 9-3 all-time in season openers. The Blue Raiders (1-0, 0-0 MSC) finished with 550 yards of total offense, 221 came through...
COLUMBIA, KY
247Sports

Kentucky’s defense dominant against ULM

Kentucky’s offense stole the show in Saturday’s 45-10 victory over ULM. The attention is rightfully deserved, but the unit on the other side of the ball also had a strong showing in the season opener. Kentucky’s defense held the Warhawks to 87 total yards of offense, which is the fewest...
KENTUCKY STATE
swiowanewssource.com

ALL-NT BASEBALL: CAM, Atlantic dominate all-NT baseball team

CAM had the News-Telegraph area’s best team this past summer, going 25-7 and advancing to within one game of the Class 1A state tournament. The Cougars were ranked all season long and have been among the most consistent programs in the area. Their five athletes on this year’s all-News-Telegraph’s baseball team, then, should come as no surprise.
ATLANTIC, IA
BC Heights

BC Depth Chart: What The Offense And Special Teams Look Like Against Colgate

The quarterback battle is a thing of the past for Boston College football, as Phil Jurkovec firmly cemented his spot in the backfield a season ago. Dennis Grosel joins him in the two-deep, and despite Grosel’s record-tying performance against Virginia when Jurkovec went down with injury a season ago, Jurkovec retains his spot at the top of the depth chart for the 2021 season. Head coach Jeff Hafley’s decision at quarterback comes as no surprise, as Jurkovec threw for 2,558 passing yards in his first 10 starts, the most by any BC quarterback in program history. Jurkovec’s late release haunted him in 2020, but with the offensive line returning 100 percent of its production from a season ago, he should have ample opportunity to get deep looks downfield.
BOSTON, MA
Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
171
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy