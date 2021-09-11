Woman Shot And Killed In West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating at least two more carjackings overnight in the Bucktown and Hermosa neighborhoods. The first happened around 10p.m. Tuesday. Police say a woman was getting out of her car in Bucktown, when a man wearing a ski mask approached her and demanded she give him her belongings. She gave up her purse, which had her phone and car keys. The offender drove off in her Jeep. Then, hours later in Hermosa, a 26-year-old man was sitting in his Volkswagen when two men in a dark colored SUV robbed him. This took place in the 4300 block of West Parker Avenue just after midnight. The armed offenders took his phone and drove off in his car. There have been several carjackings reported this week alone on the Northwest Side. Surveillance video from Bucktown shows a maroon SUV captured on camera over and over again. Police said the suspects inside have been involved in multiple robberies and carjackings in the Bucktown area. The victims in the recent carjackings from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning were not injured. Police are still looking for the suspects.

