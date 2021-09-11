CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Shot And Killed In West Chatham

 6 days ago
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old woman was shot in killed in West Chatham early Saturday, police said.

The woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 8700 block of South Lafayette at about 1:25 a.m. with a group of people when shots were fired, authorities said. She was shot in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Nobody is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

