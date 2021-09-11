CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12, 13 Year-Old Shot In South Austin; Among 4 Teens Shot In Chicago Overnight

CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWMv2_0bsx8o4000

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — 2 teens were shot in South Austin late Friday night, police said.

The teens, ages 12 and 13, were standing on the front porch of a home in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard at about 10:31 p.m. when a person in a silver SUV fired shots. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition — the 13-year-old was wounded in his right leg and the 12-year-old in his left leg.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

These two teens were among four teens shot in separate shootings overnight from Friday at 5 p.m. to Saturday morning at 3 a.m. In Gresham, a 16-year-old was walking through a gas station parking lot in the 7600 block of South Green Street at about 12:54 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was wounded in the left leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Another 16-year-old was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital at about 1:21 a.m. with a gun shot wound to the back and was listed in critical condition but couldn’t provide details on the incident or where it happened.

Comments / 1

 

