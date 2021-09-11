Global Reputational Risk Management Advisory Market is expected to grow at CAGR 12.4% by 2029 owing to rising demand from large and medium organizations, says Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the nutrigenomics market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at 19.87% CAGR owing to various factors such as rise in non-communicable diseases and the ability of nutrigenomics to tackle the growth of these diseases that arise due to improper nutrition and lifestyle changes. Nutrigenomics is an evolving technology, which aids in understanding the importance of diet-disease relationships. It mainly aids in providing assistance for the development of food products or for dietary advice, which can be personalized as per the nutritional needs of specific groups of consumers/individuals. Nutrigenomics focuses on the outcome of nutrient/food bioactives on the regulation of gene expression. It mainly calculates how nutrients influence the importance of gene expressions, i.e. synthesis of mRNA (transcriptomics), metabolite production (metabolomics) and protein synthesis (proteomics). Government bodies around the globe are increasingly focusing on reducing the dangers of communicable diseases, and the field of nutrigenomics is receiving increased funding as a result of the same. Furthermore, rise in focus on personalization of human diet, coupled with the rise in awareness about the need for immunity enhancement amongst individuals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the global nutrigenomics market in the coming years.

