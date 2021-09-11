CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkel making last visit to Warsaw as Germany's chancellor

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting the Polish capital for talks with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a time when Poland faces migration pressure on its eastern border with Belarus. The Polish government said it would be Merkel’s last visit to Warsaw as the chancellor of Germany, and that the talks would include discussions on protecting the EU’s external borders and the coronavirus pandemic. It said the meeting “will be an opportunity to summarize current bilateral issues and note problematic issues in mutual relations.” A meeting between Merkel and President Andrzej Duda, which was originally announced by the German government, is not taking place.

