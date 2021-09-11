Celebrating veterans in Tyrone
Members of the Tyrone Improvement Group and the American Legion met Wednesday evening for a dedication ceremony for the veterans flag project in Tyrone. Ann Osborne, president of TIG, welcomed all to the banner dedication ceremony and thanked Legion Commander Ed Krider for allowing the ceremony to be held in the Legion and for all who helped with the program. The dedication was planned for Soldiers Park, but was moved inside due to the weather.www.huntingdondailynews.com
