Up, up and away

The ninth annual Snowmass Balloon Festival held in 1984 included races, jousting, chases and a “key grab” that all happened in the wee hours of the mornings, The Aspen Times described. Held at the launch site of the open meadow across from the Snowmass Rodeo Grounds, events like the “Dawn Quixote” balloon joust armed competitors with long sticks with a nail tip to puncture “20 tethered ‘target’ balloons.” With the “more traditional ‘Hare and Hounds’ chase,” the “’hare’ balloon sets out the targets, and then the ‘hounds’ attempt to land as closely as possible to one or more” while the “key grab” was for the first balloonist able to navigate their balloon close enough to grab a “key” from a 20-foot pole a mile from the launch site.

SNOWMASS, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO