CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Up, up and away

Aspen Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 46th Snowmass Balloon Festival launched early Friday morning and will continue throughout the weekend. Taking flight from Snowmass Town Park, an array of colorful balloons slowly soared with the sunrise — a serene and exciting experience for people of all ages. The celebration kicked off around 6:50 a.m. with...

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Times

Snowmass history: Up, up and away

The ninth annual Snowmass Balloon Festival held in 1984 included races, jousting, chases and a “key grab” that all happened in the wee hours of the mornings, The Aspen Times described. Held at the launch site of the open meadow across from the Snowmass Rodeo Grounds, events like the “Dawn Quixote” balloon joust armed competitors with long sticks with a nail tip to puncture “20 tethered ‘target’ balloons.” With the “more traditional ‘Hare and Hounds’ chase,” the “’hare’ balloon sets out the targets, and then the ‘hounds’ attempt to land as closely as possible to one or more” while the “key grab” was for the first balloonist able to navigate their balloon close enough to grab a “key” from a 20-foot pole a mile from the launch site.
SNOWMASS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Never enough terrain

Ms. Jacober states, “Aspen has enough terrain. It has enough billionaires. It has enough skiing tourists.” Well, I am neither a billionaire nor a tourist. I am simply a longtime Pitkin County taxpayer who enjoys skiing. To me, there is never enough terrain. I wholeheartedly support SkiCo’s Pandora’s expansion. Clarke...
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Search for missing YouTuber narrows as witness spots her van in Grand Teton National Park

The search for Gabby Petito is narrowing after a witness came forward to say she saw the missing YouTuber’s van on the day she was last heard from.Shannon Baker says she and her husband Russell spotted the distinctive Ford Transit Van in a parking area near Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming at about 5pm on 25 August.The sighting is being welcomed by the Petito family and investigators as potentially crucial to locating the missing YouTuber.The nationwide search has been “hindered” by Ms Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s refusal to cooperate with law enforcement or offer any information...
ENTERTAINMENT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

You’ve never stayed in an Airbnb like this

WILDWOOD, Ga. — While travelers will find thousands of properties across the southeast to rent on Airbnb, they won’t find many like the one that Ched Sharpless offers. He describes it as an Eco treedeck with cedar sleep pods that offer panoramic views. It sits on 22 acres in northwest Georgia.
WILDWOOD, GA
Robb Report

This Minimalist Joshua Tree Vacation Home Sits on 5 Acres of Stunning Desert Land

Joshua Tree, Calif., is in the middle of a white-hot real estate boom, partially driven by its proximity to Los Angeles, but also because of the popularity of vacation rental sites such as Airbnb. Hollywood A-listers and entertainment moguls have been pushing up prices in the artsy high desert community over the last few years and the Covid-19 pandemic has sent even more people to the desert in search of open space. The town has long been known for cool, eccentric modern architecture, and this new build by Urban Architectural Space Group, called El Cemento Uno, is unique. Set on five acres of land...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Secret LA

This Invisible House In Joshua Tree Has A 100-Foot Pool In The Middle Of It

Rent this 22-story reflective monolithic skyscraper—on its side. The Invisible House in Joshua Tree looks like a skyscraper that has been airlifted from Manhattan and planted on its side in the middle of stunning scenery. It has sustainability built into the entire design with a mirrored exterior that makes this jaw-dropping structure blend in seamlessly with the surroundings while providing complete privacy and refracting the harsh desert sun to keep the interior cool.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Aspen Daily News

Bear struck and killed on I-70 in Glenwood Springs Thursday morning

A female adult black bear was found dead along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs early Thursday morning after being struck by at least two vehicles. Officers with the Glenwood Springs Police Department were dispatched to the scene at mile-marker 115.5, along I-70’s eastbound lanes, shortly before 5:40 a.m. Thursday. “It...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Only In Montana

Sleep Near The Shores Of Flathead Lake In These Tiny Luxury Cabins In Montana

Montana is full of cozy, rustic mountain cabins perfect for a quiet weekend escape. But every now and then, it’s fun to experience something different. Located in Lakeside, Stoner Creek Cabins offers the best of both worlds: luxury living space inside a tiny, modern cabin. It might not be the image that comes to mind […] The post Sleep Near The Shores Of Flathead Lake In These Tiny Luxury Cabins In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

PHOTO: Rare Leucistic Squirrel Spotted In Staunton State Park

(CBS4) – A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer at Staunton State Park discovered a rare sight. Ranger Dale found a leucistic squirrel last week. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The animal, and others with the same condition, lack pigment either all over or on part of their body. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/09/leucistic-squirrel-staunton-state-park-cpw.mp4 “Leucism is a recessive genetic trait and a rare sight to see,” CPW stated on social media. In May of 2021, CPW shared pictures of a rare piebald squirrel which has white patches of fur. The squirrel was found west of Denver.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloon#Sewing#The Snowmass Golf Course#Gitsie
Only In Montana

Soak In A Hot Tub Next To The Bitterroot River At This Cozy Montana Cabin

You know you’re a Montanan when you’d rather spend a weekend at a rustic riverside cabin than a night at a five-star hotel. It’s not that we don’t enjoy being pampered, we just know that nothing else in the world can compare to the rugged natural beauty of our state. And recently, we found the […] The post Soak In A Hot Tub Next To The Bitterroot River At This Cozy Montana Cabin appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In Wyoming

Hike Through A Canyon In Wyoming For An Incredible Outdoor Adventure

If you’re heading to Wyoming and interested in spending some time in nature, plan a day hike to LaBonte Canyon. Located near Garett, Wyoming, LeBonte Canyon is a five and half mile in and out trail that’s rated moderate. Aside from being an ideal destination for an outdoor hike with your friends and family, it’s […] The post Hike Through A Canyon In Wyoming For An Incredible Outdoor Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Denver

2 Colorado Cities Land In Money Magazine’s New ‘Best Places To Live’ List

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Colorado communities landed on Money magazine’s list of the Best 50 Places To Live In 2021. Both Centennial and Castle Rock earned a place on the list based on a number of criteria including cost of living, diversity and quality of life. Centennial is No. 8 on the list. The city in the southern part of the Denver metro area in Arapahoe County is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The magazine says “Centennial students attend Cherry Creek and Littleton Public Schools, two of the most highly regarded school districts in the state.” It also points out...
CENTENNIAL, CO
cvindependent.com

Hiking With T: Joshua Tree National Park Is One of the Most Majestic and Spiritual Places in the World for Outdoor Adventure

If you’ve ever visited Joshua Tree National Park, you understand its majesty and beauty. You can experience it simply by driving through the park. Right away, you’ll start to appreciate the large piles of rock formations—boulders that appear to be meticulously placed in perfect structures, for miles and miles. As the drive continues, you’ll see hundreds of thousands of majestic Joshua trees, in various shapes and sizes. The way the light shines through can be totally mesmerizing, depending on the time of day. In fact, some people experience a spiritual enlightenment—and some even mention finding vortices.
JOSHUA TREE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy