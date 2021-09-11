CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With more doses, Uganda takes vaccination drive to markets

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA - Associated Press
 7 days ago

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda is accelerating its vaccination drive in order to administer 128,000 doses that recently arrived and expire at the end of September. The East African country of 44 million has not had adequate supplies of vaccines to reach its target of inoculating 5 million people deemed vulnerable, including the medical workers and the elderly. With deliveries of vaccine doses arriving, Uganda is ramping up its vaccination campaign, including giving jabs at tents set up by the Red Cross in several locations in Kampala. Until this week residents could only get vaccines at health centers.

