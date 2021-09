Benedict Cumberbatch has embarked on a year most stars can only dream about. The Oscar-nominated actor will appear in four films in 2021. Cumberbatch, who earned raves for his performance in Dominic Cooke’s “The Courier” earlier this year, was the man of the hour at the Telluride Film Festival, where two of his movies made their North American debuts: “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” from Will Sharpe and “The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion. Later this year, he returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Jon Watts’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” opposite Tom Holland, before his standalone...

