CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Karl Urban Confirms The Boys Season 3 Has Wrapped Shooting

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 1 of The Boys proved to be so popular that fans were furious when Amazon altered the release model for the sophomore run of episodes. Whereas the first batch had arrived all at once and could be easily binged in a single sitting, the streamer decided to debut the opening three installments of Season 2 before relying on a good old fashioned weekly rollout for the following five.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Predator prequel Skulls has wrapped filming

That Predator prequel you absolutely remembered was happening has finished production. One of the filmmakers on the science fiction movie took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. Cinematographer Jeff Cutter shared the post showing a clapperboard adorned with the Skulls logo – in the classic Predator typeface – laying against...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Cult Classic Horror Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Horror is always an easy sell to audiences, because few aspects of the communal theatrical experience are more enjoyable than an entire auditorium of people collectively jumping out of their seats, sending popcorn flying all over the place. The genre isn’t quite the same when you’re viewing it from the...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Boys Season 3 Wraps Filming, Cast Celebrates Online

That's a wrap on the production of Season 3 of The Boys. On Friday, the cast of the popular Amazon Prime television series took to social media to celebrate, with both Karl Urban (who plays Billy Butcher) and Jack Quaid (who plays Hughie) both thanking everyone involved for their hard work on the "next level" season of the series. Series newcomer Jensen Ackles, who plays Vought's first superhero Soldier Boy in Season 23, also shared his own wrap video, though he drew an interesting parallel to the last day of shooting Season 3 of The Boys and the last day shooting his previous series, the wildly popular Supernatural (via Deadline).
TV SERIES
imore.com

'Little America' season 2 shooting next year, creator confirms

One of the show's creators has confirmed shooting will begin next year. Emily V. Gordon says the show is uniquely unsuited to shooting during the pandemic. Co-creator of Apple TV+ show Little America Emily V. Gordon has confirmed the show will begin shooting for season two in early 2022. On...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Eric Kripke
SuperHeroHype

The Boys Cast Wraps Production on Season 3

Another season of The Boys is officially in the can. Several actors from the hit Amazon series have taken to social media to announce the end of filming on season 3. Jack Quaid (Hughie) and Karl Urban (Butcher) were both flying back home from the set when they posted their own masked selfies to confirm the news. They also thanked the crew members who kept them COVID-safe during the shoot. Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles, who is joining the show as Soldier Boy, posted his own video. Apparently, his last day on The Boys also marks the one year anniversary of his last day on the Supernatural set. Check out what the actors had to say below.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

M:I-7 & “The Boys” S3 Wrap Filming

Two major productions have wrapped up. Finally, after a year-and-a-half from the planned kick-off of filming and multiple delays, Christopher McQuarrie’s “Mission: Impossible 7” has wrapped its shoot. Gaffer Martin Smith shared an Instagram photo with himself and other crew members posing with a clapper board reading: “Mission Complete! 2020–2021”...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Dominating Netflix

What do Under Siege, Passenger 57, Executive Decision, Air Force One, Con Air, Cliffhanger, Speed, Sudden Death, White House Down, Olympus Has Fallen, Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper, and many more all have in common? That’s right; they all follow the ‘Die Hard on a….’ template that’s spawned an entire action subgenre.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Emily Deschanel to Lead Netflix Thriller Series ‘Devil in Ohio’

Emily Deschanel is set to star in a new Netflix limited series based on the book “Devil in Ohio,” Variety has learned. Deschanel will lead the series, which is based on the book of the same name by Daria Polatin and is inspired by a true story. Additional cast members include Sam Jaeger as Peter, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur as Mae, Xaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen, and Naomi Tan as Dani. In the series, when hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Television#Episodes#Season 2
Entertainment Weekly

Jensen Ackles wraps The Boys season 3 on anniversary of Supernatural's last shoot day

Call it uncanny. Jensen Ackles' last day of filming The Boys season 3 happens to fall on the anniversary of a major Supernatural moment. Some of the principal cast members of the hit Amazon series have shared commemorations on social media to mark their wrap day. For his part, Ackles, who is introduced in season 3 as the supe known as Soldier Boy, revealed to his followers that the day coincides with the anniversary of his last day shooting his other big show.
TV SERIES
thenewsprogress.com

Boydton filmmaker wraps up shooting of second movie

Kwaman Stevenson—a Boydton native and all-around camera artist—has wrapped up the shooting for his second film as director, writer, and actor. Stevenson explains that the movie, “A Gangsta’s Lullaby 2”, is his message to today’s youth. In summary, the protagonist was forced into street life when he was young. As he grew up, he fell in love with that way of life and with the money that he was making; however, in the process he hurt a lot of people including his loved ones. Our protagonist upon realizing that he’s hurt his loved ones decides that he wants to find a way out.
BOYDTON, VA
CinemaBlend

The Boys' Jensen Ackles Reveals A Wrap On Season 3 With A Bittersweet Supernatural Callback

Jensen Ackles may have moved on to land an exciting new role on The Boys, but it seems that Supernatural just keeps on sticking with him. The actor, who of course played Dean Winchester for 15 seasons, recently revealed the wrap of his time filming as Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 3 with an announcement that also calls back to Supernatural in a pretty bittersweet way.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
IGN

Predator Skulls Filming Seemingly Wraps While Confirming Additional Cast Members

Dan Trachtenberg's upcoming Predator movie has seemingly finished filming according to the movie's cinematographer. Jeff Cutter announced on Instagram that Predator Skulls had finished wrapping, which itself is an announcement as the movie was previously just called "Skull." Cutter's Instagram post reveals a lot of details about the movie which...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Knives Out 2’ Wraps Shooting

After the massive success of Knives Out, which was a revival of the murder mystery as well as the filmmaker’s reputation after the mixed reception of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson announced the wrap of his star studded sequel, currently titled Knives Out 2. Daniel Craig returns as the lovable, quirky lead detective Benoit Blanc, with a whole new ensemble cast of wacky characters to deal with.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

The Couple That Kills Together (Maybe) Stays Together in ‘You’ Season Three Trailer

Creepy chaos comes to the Northern California suburbs in the new trailer for Season Three of You, set to premiere October 15th on Netflix. The new season finds new parents Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) trying to escape their bloody past in Los Angeles by moving to a suburb steeped in the most ridiculous aspects of Silicon Valley culture. Like so many fresh starts, however, this one never seems to really materialize, as Joe quickly winds up obsessed with his neighbor, and Love’s violent impulses grow. Unsurprisingly, not even a bit of couple’s therapy seems to have any impact, with Joe and Love’s therapist casually assuring them, “Neither one of you is going to kill your spouse. You’re many things, but you are not murderers.” Along with Badgley and Pedretti, Season Three of You will star Michaela McManus, Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, and Scott Michael Foster. The show is based on the book series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Scary Survival Movie Is #3 On Netflix Today

When a group of friends at a stag party out in the wilderness find themselves in a life-altering predicament, their weekend of celebration turns into a weekend where they must fight for survival. Out in the woods, they were meant to relax, have a little fun, and decompress. However, someone had other ideas for the group of men.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy