CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health is clearing up confusion between over-the-counter COVID-19 tests and those distributed as at-home tests. While an over-the-counter self-test bought at a drug store may bring some peace of mind, they are reportedly not to be used in an official capacity to release someone from quarantine or isolation. On the other hand, an at-home test is set up to be administered by a person in their home under the supervision of a medical professional via telehealth.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO