In the opening segment of LuLaRich, DeAnne and Mark Stidham—a cheery, coiffed Mormon couple with fourteen children, and co-founders of multi-level marketing clothing company LuLaRoe—adjust the tassels on the rug beneath them, to make sure the shot is just right. Their appearance is important, as they strive to tell their side of the story, recover from a mass exodus from their company, and redeem themselves after a 4.75 million dollar lawsuit settlement with the state of Washington. Their meticulous interview footage is a stark contrast to footage from their deposition, also sprinkled throughout the documentary.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO