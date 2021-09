A horror movie is only as good as its soundtrack. From the truly terrifying use of dissonant pieces by Lygeti and Penderecki in The Shining to The Haxan Cloak’s eerie themes for the horrific summer-festival grotesqueries in Midsommar, a horror film just isn’t complete without the sonic element to make the terror really come alive. Even Philip Glass’ score for the first iteration of Candyman—a film that the composer admitted to not even really liking all that much—gives it a thoroughly eerie atmosphere. There are exceptions—like the generally playful musical accompaniment to the original Wicker Man, which is a horror film only insomuch as the final scene is one that makes its impact in shock and surprise. But the scarier the soundtrack, the scarier the film.

