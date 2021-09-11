CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Week 4 Blitz: Mountain Island Charter duo sets to new Gaston record, accomplish team goal

By Joe L Hughes II, Gaston Gazette
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaston County's gridiron history book was rewritten Friday night by a pair of Mountain Island Charter football standouts, along with the Raptor football team. Quarterback Dylan Bisson and wideout Reggie Taylor set new Gaston single-game passing and receiving records in the Raptors' 68-12 win over Union Academy. With the win, Mountain Island Charter moved to 3-0 for the first time in program history.

