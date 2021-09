Tempe, Ariz. — The less said about UNLV’s second-half performance on Saturday, the better. Let’s get the gruesome details out of the way as quickly as possible. UNLV got the ball to start the second half, trailing at No. 23 Arizona State, 14-10. At that point the scarlet and gray were thinking upset. Then they proceeded to gain 19 total yards (on an average of 0.9 yards per play) and pick up just one first down over the final 30 minutes.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO