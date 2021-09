To his enthusiastic supporters, President Joe Biden was supposed to be a fresh, needed change after four years of President Donald Trump. The events of Jan. 6 worked in favor of the president-elect. The country was told an embarrassing, inept, anti-democratic chapter was concluding. Biden's America would be better. Only eight months into this new administration, the opposite is true. On top of abysmal failures abroad, COVID-19 continues to rage, and illegal immigration is exploding, just to name a few issues. All of this occurs while a man who is too advanced in age to lead attempts to do just that.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO